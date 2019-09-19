ST. LOUIS — Cat & Cake Walk

Saturday, September 21

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The first ever Cat & Cake Walk on Cherokee Antique Row is turning this Saturday into “Caturday.” Adoptable cats will be in shop windows along the street. Some will even be pushed up the sidewalks by cat rescue volunteers. More than a dozen cakes from the city’s 250th Anniversary will also be on display. There are even chances to win gift cards to the businesses on Cherokee. This free event is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cat costumes are encouraged. For more information, click here.



Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival

Saturday, September 21

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival is billed as one of the most family-friendly jazz festivals on the planet. With two stages of music, local food, face painting, juggling, and balloons. The festival is free and goes from noon until 11 p.m. in Webster Groves. For more information, click here.





John Hartford Memorial Riverboat Cruise

Saturday, Sept. 21; 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22; 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

To scratch your Bluegrass itch, consider the John Hartford Memorial Cruise – a themed Gateway Arch Riverboat Cruise taking you down the Mighty Mississippi. Live Bluegrass bands will provide the soundtrack as a tribute to Bluegrass Legend John Hartford. The 2.5-hour cruise leaves Saturday at noon and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35. For more information, click here.





South Grand Fall Fest

Saturday, September 21

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The South Grand Fall Fest will get you in the spirit of the autumn season! There will be more than sixty vendors at the sixth annual event. Additionally, there will be crafts, DIY activities, and giant outdoor games such as Jenga and Connect Four. It all starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday on South Grand. For more information, click here.

STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill

Sunday, September 22

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Who do you think has the best St. Louis style pizza? This Saturday, eight pizzerias will square off for the title at the STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill. Each ticket includes eight pizza squares and ballot, free Schlafly beer or soda of choice, and wine samples from PRP Wine International. There will also be live music, local arts and crafts, games, a full bar, and more! Tickets are $25 in advance, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Hill’s neighborhood. Kids 12 and under are free and get free pizza. For more information, click here.

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race

Friday, Sept. 20; 5 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The 47th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race (and Balloon Glow) begins this Friday evening. This event is free and family-friendly. Attendees can see nearly 70 hot air balloons inflate, glow, and launch from the beautiful Forest Park. There is plenty for the kids to do, fireworks to watch, and don’t worry about going hungry! There will be food trucks and drinks available for purchase. For more information, click here.

Dogtown Family Pet Parade

Saturday, September 21

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This Saturday, you can help support a great St. Louis neighborhood all while hanging out with adorable pets! The Dogtown Pet Parade will support projects in the neighborhood, as well as the cost of the Dogtown Irish Festival, held annually on St. Patrick’s Day. A portion will also go to a nonprofit in Dogtown, Dogs For Our Brave, which trains service dogs for veterans. The parade will begin at The Pat Connolly Tavern. For more information, click here.

The Bacon and Brunch Festival

Sunday, September 22

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The first ever Bacon and Brunch Festival will happen at Ballpark Village this Sunday. Experience brunch like never before! More than a dozen of St. Louis’ favorite bars, restaurants, and food trucks will be present with various brunch dishes. The ticket purchases support CHAMP Assistance Dogs Inc., which is nonprofit organization that places skilled service dogs with people who have disabilities. For more information, click here.

St. Louis Lebanese Festival

Saturday, Sept. 21; 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Experience the biggest Middle Eastern festival in St. Louis while celebrating its wonderful Lebanese community. The 52nd Annual Lebanese Festival kicks off Saturday and will feature authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, Lebanese beer, raffles, wine, music, dancing, and more! This event has activities for the whole family to enjoy. For more information, click here.

St. Jude Walk/Run St. Louis

Saturday, September 21

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, you can participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run this Saturday morning. The event is free for kids 5 and under, $10 to walk, and $20 for the timed 5K run. There are tons of kid-friendly activities to do, as well. Participants in the walk/run must register beforehand. For more information, click here.