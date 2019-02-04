MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A 10-year-old boy who was injured in a house fire last week has died, police said.

The fire happened in the 400 block of California Avenue on March 29. When crews arrived, a man was standing in the yard and said his son with autism was inside and he couldn’t find him. Firefighters went in and found the boy in the basement.

The father is still in the hospital and is in serious condition.

The mother and their other son, an 8-year-old boy, were also taken to the hospital. Fire officials said they are both OK and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A cause of the fire has not been released, but officials said it started in the basement of the home.