ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old girl was among three people found dead inside a Downtown West apartment Saturday afternoon.

Police have identified them as 10-year-old Nyla Banks, 45-year-old Antoinette Banks and 46-year-old Gene Watson III.

According to police, Nyla lived with Antoinette Banks in the 3300 block of Park Avenue in The Gate neighborhood.

At 2:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Watson's apartment at the Edge Lofts in the 700 block of N. 21st Street in the city's Downtown West neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the three victims dead inside the apartment unit.

Police said they had multiple puncture wounds. Two of the victims were shot and one victim was stabbed. Police have not specified who was shot or stabbed. They have not released the victims' relationships.

Investigators said they do not have a motive or any suspects at this time.

