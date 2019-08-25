ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old girl was among three people found dead inside a Downtown West apartment Saturday afternoon.
St. Louis police confirmed the victims were a 10-year-old girl, 46-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.
Two of the victims were shot and one victim was stabbed.
At this time, police are not releasing the victims' names or relationships. Investigators said they do not have a motive or have any suspects at this time.
The homicide investigation started Saturday afternoon. At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment unit inside the Edge Lofts in the 700 block of N. 21st Street in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.
More local news:
- 15-year-old boy killed early Sunday morning in south city
- 8-year-old girl killed in shooting near Soldan High School identified
- St. Louis shooting victims hit double digits in 24-hour span
- Man charged in ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins' death
- 'Nick was about family'| Waterloo community mourns loss of ISP Trooper shot in the line of duty