ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old girl was among three people found dead inside a Downtown West apartment Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis police confirmed the victims were a 10-year-old girl, 46-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.

Two of the victims were shot and one victim was stabbed.

At this time, police are not releasing the victims' names or relationships. Investigators said they do not have a motive or have any suspects at this time.

The homicide investigation started Saturday afternoon. At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment unit inside the Edge Lofts in the 700 block of N. 21st Street in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

