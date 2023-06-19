10-year-old killed in ATV crash Sunday afternoon

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy died Sunday after the ATV he was riding on flipped.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding on the ATV that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy when the crash occurred.
The crash report said the boys were riding on the 2009 Polaris Ranger in a field near a home on Avon Road in Ste. Genevieve County. At around 12:15 p.m., the driver tried to make a U-turn, but the ATV flipped.
The boy was pronounced dead by the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner less than 30 minutes later.
The crash report did not identify the boy, but said he was from Festus, Missouri. Neither boy was wearing a safety device, the report said.