10-year-old killed in ATV crash Sunday afternoon

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A 10-year-old boy died Sunday after the ATV he was riding on flipped.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding on the ATV that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy when the crash occurred.

The crash report said the boys were riding on the 2009 Polaris Ranger in a field near a home on Avon Road in Ste. Genevieve County. At around 12:15 p.m., the driver tried to make a U-turn, but the ATV flipped.

The boy was pronounced dead by the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner less than 30 minutes later.