ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Stop the hate.

It's a simple phrase, but a 10-year-old boy is hoping it has a worldwide impact when it comes to bullying in schools.

Aiden Fritz is turning to an unlikely friendship to make it happen — Anthony Accardi — twice his age and size.

"We have a really good bond," said Aiden Fritz.

Anthony started Trucks 4 Kidz a few years ago. The group searches for missing and runaway children, from the perch of their steel horses, as the group's name suggests.

Anthony decided to add on an additional mission, a few months ago, when he heard about little Aiden's story.

"Threaten me, tried to throw rocks at our windows, telling me I have no life, sometimes wanting to fight me," Aiden said.

Aiden's bully got so vicious, he told Aiden he should take his own life.

"Like when he said that, my whole body shut down. I wanted to cry then because I did nothing to him," he said.

When Anthony heard about it, he convinced Aiden to share his trauma with the world through Facebook Live.

" I mean I honestly thought [it would reach] 20-30 people," said Accardi.

Instead, Aiden's message reached thousands.

"I want them to speak up and be able to talk for themselves because if you don’t speak up, nothing will happen," Aiden said during the Facebook Live.

When reactions poured in on their Facebook page, the pair realized, talking about the harmful effects of bullying might be able to get people's attention.

"Stop the hate feels like a life-changing thing because we could really help a lot of people," Aiden said.

They now want to take their message to the classroom, maybe even start anti-bullying clubs.

"If kids are being bullied, come in and speak and speak their minds and be able to reach out and have friends," Anthony said.

Aiden also wants to encourage victims to try to understand their bullies.

"They might be bullied so they want to release their anger on somebody else," Aiden said.

A compassionate message, from a boy who certainly doesn't act his age or size.

"If we could spread this message right here right now, other schools could take it more seriously before another child takes his own life," Aiden said.

So far, Anthony and Aiden have struggled to find schools that want to start their program, so they're looking for help.

If you have an idea, or just want to join their team, go to their website and click on the contact tab.

