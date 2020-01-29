ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old child was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Gamble Street and North Leffingwell Avenue.

Investigators did not say if the victim is a boy or a girl and did not know the child's condition.

St. Louis police said the person who called 911 said the shooting was self-inflicted, but police are investigating.

This case marks the 11th child who has suffered a gunshot wound in the City of St. Louis since the start of 2020. The victims range in age from 1 to 17 years old.

One of the shootings ended with a 14-year-old boy dead. On Jan. 18, 14-year-old Timothy Lucas was found shot in the street in the 8300 block of N. Broadway. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

In 2019, 5 On Your Side launched the ‘Cut Short’ initiative after 13 children were shot and killed in the City of St. Louis.

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

