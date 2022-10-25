100 firefighters battling fire at vacant warehouse near riverfront in St. Louis

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire department said 100 firefighters responded to the scene and were fighting the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an abandoned warehouse near the Mississippi River just north of the Gateway Arch.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire is at a warehouse near the intersection of North 1st Street and O'Fallon Street. The first call for the fire came out at around 7 p.m.

As of 8:30, the fire department said 100 firefighters responded to the scene and were fighting the fire. They said that embers from the fire were "threatening the Laclede Power Generation facility," a former power plant.

The warehouse was the former Beck & Corbitt Iron Company building, which was more than 100 years old.

Firefighters said one person, who may have been staying inside the building, was injured. The person's injuries were not life-threatening.