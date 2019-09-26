ST. LOUIS — What a moment for a woman at Vashon High School on Wednesday!

Berlena McElroy French, who is 101 years old, received an honorary diploma from Vashon High School.

Saint Louis Public Schools said French told them she had two major regrets and one of was that she never graduated from high school. She was pulled out of Vashon High School in 1936 to take care of her younger siblings.

Her other regret was that she was never able to visit Paris, France.

‘Today, with help from Alternative Hospice and Beauvais Manor On The Park, Principal Smith of Vashon High School bestowed upon Ms. French an honorary diploma!’ Saint Louis Public Schools said on Facebook.

Saint Louis Public Schools

Other stories

McDonald's takes a nibble of the plant-based burger

Blues superfan Laila Anderson has been officially enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Festus woman fighting to keep pig as emotional support animal