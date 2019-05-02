ST. LOUIS – Over a 10-week period, 11 calves from six different ungulate species were born at the Saint Louis Zoo!

The newborns include: three Speke’s gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring’s gazelle, a Grevy’s zebra, two lesser kudus and two lowland nyalas.

The zoo said all the newborns are healthy and bonding with their mothers at Red Rocks!

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Ungulates are hoofed mammals such as horses, cattle, pigs, giraffes, camels, deer and hippopotamuses. 

PHOTOS: Baby unuglates at the Saint Louis Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby unuglates at the Saint Louis Zoo
01 / 11
STL Zoo
02 / 11
STL Zoo
03 / 11
STL Zoo
04 / 11
STL Zoo
05 / 11
STL Zoo
06 / 11
STL Zoo
07 / 11
STL Zoo
08 / 11
STL Zoo
09 / 11
STL Zoo
10 / 11
STL Zoo
11 / 11
STL Zoo
Post by stlzoo.