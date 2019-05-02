ST. LOUIS – Over a 10-week period, 11 calves from six different ungulate species were born at the Saint Louis Zoo!

The newborns include: three Speke’s gazelles, two addaxes, a Soemmerring’s gazelle, a Grevy’s zebra, two lesser kudus and two lowland nyalas.

The zoo said all the newborns are healthy and bonding with their mothers at Red Rocks!

Ungulates are hoofed mammals such as horses, cattle, pigs, giraffes, camels, deer and hippopotamuses.

PHOTOS: Baby unuglates at the Saint Louis Zoo