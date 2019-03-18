ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car in the Central West End Monday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Sarah Street just before 8 a.m.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. His mother identified him as Trent Davis. 

The mother of the boy talked to 5 On Your Side at the scene. She said her son was waiting for the bus when she ran inside because she forgot something - she came back out and he had ran into the street where he was hit.

Police have not released any other information.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.