KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Eleven years ago on Feb. 7, 2008 – the Kirkwood community was changed forever – all within 72 seconds.

Six people, including the mayor of Kirkwood were killed when Charlie ‘Cookie’ Thornton opened fire at a city council meeting. Thornton was shot and killed by officers who responded to the scene.

Todd Smith was a reporter covering the city council meeting when he was shot by Thornton. Smith survived the second shooting attack in his lifetime. He details some of his struggles in a book.

Smith is still haunted by that night 11 years ago, but he said he supports groups that try to prevent similar attacks from happening. He supports ‘Everytown for Gun Safety’ and ‘Moms Demand Action.’

“Sometimes I support organizations that look for background checks. I'm not against people having guns, I grew up with guns in northeast Missouri where you shot deer and things like that. That's different than an AK 47 where you can kill a lot of people,” Smith said.

Smith said he hopes his book, effort and voice help prevent further violence and heartbreak from happening again.

John Hessel came face-to-face with Thornton during the shooting. He managed to slow the gunman down by throwing chairs at him, before running away to safety.

On Feb 4., a man was charged with making a terrorist threat against Webster Groves employees in an email to 5 On Your Side. In the email he alluded to the 2008 shooting at Kirkwood City Hall shooting.