11 years since the Good Friday tornado ripped through Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS — As severe weather rolled through St. Louis Wednesday, St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials were confident travelers would stay safe even during the worst storms.

Jerry Metzger remembers traveling to see his sister in Florida on Good Friday in 2011.

“The broken windows,” Metzger said. “They were all broken when I got here. The Metrolink wouldn’t come here. I had to take a bus to get here.”

A tornado ripped through terminal one, shattering windows, damaging the roof and throwing vehicles in its path.

Assistant Maryland Heights Fire Chief Steve Rinehart doubles as the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Leader. He didn’t respond directly to the airport. Rinehart was stationed in Maryland Heights when the storm ripped through the area. He remembers the damage the tornado caused to the airport and the type of efforts needed to respond to the devastation.

“It’s all about teamwork, getting together, utilizing the assets as best we can,” Rinehart said. “We can try and make someone’s worst day a little bit better.”

It took $20 million and several years for the renovations and repairs to be completed. The improvements included a secondary command center for airport personnel and improved tornado shelter signage.