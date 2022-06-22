12 families displaced after apartment fire in St. Charles

Firefighters said the fire extended from the first floor all the way up to the roof of the three-story complex.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — An overnight fire at an apartment complex in St. Charles late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning left 12 families without a place to stay.

The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire started just before midnight at the Glen at Bogey Hills apartment complex. Firefighters said the fire extended from the first floor all the way up to the roof of the three-story complex.

People were already evacuating from the building as fire crews arrived, and firefighters immediately attacked the fire aggressively and called for additional crews. The damage was limited to 12 of the 40 units, and no injuries were reported.

Three of the units sustained extensive fire damage and the other nine had smoke and water damage.

“We are extremely lucky that there were no injuries and everyone was able to evacuate safely,” Fire Chief George Sheets said in a press release.