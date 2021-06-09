12-year-old girl shot in head while inside south St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was inside a home in south St. Louis' Mount Pleasant neighborhood Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street at around 8:30. Officers said someone was driving by the home and firing shots. One of the shots grazed a girl in the head.
Police said she was conscious and breathing.
According to 5 On Your Side data, this is the 74th child 17 and under to be shot this year. Of those, 12 were fatal.
