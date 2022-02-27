12-year-old girl shot in stomach in south St. Louis, police say it may have been accidental

Police said the girl arrived at the hospital at around 11 a.m. They said the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Germania Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach Sunday morning, and police believe the shooting may have been accidental.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Germania Avenue. The girl arrived at the hospital at around 11 a.m., at which time police were notified and began an investigation.

Police said they did not know how badly the girl was injured.

Police did not say why they suspected the shooting may have been accidental.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

