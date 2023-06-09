Child shot in St. Louis Friday night

The St. Louis Real-Time Crime Center confirmed that a 12-year-old was shot Friday night. Police said the child was conscious and breathing.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South 14th and Choteau Avenue. That's near the residential area of St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

Police said the child was conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.