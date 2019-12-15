ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Charles County due to a 13-car crash.

The accident happened near Bryan Road at around 10:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for St. Charles County Ambulance District said minor injuries have been reported in this accident.

O'Fallon police said the interstate will be closed for multiple hours.

