ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Charles County due to a 13-car crash.
The accident happened near Bryan Road at around 10:20 a.m.
A spokesperson for St. Charles County Ambulance District said minor injuries have been reported in this accident.
O'Fallon police said the interstate will be closed for multiple hours.
Click here for a look at the MoDOT traveler map.
