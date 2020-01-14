ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot early Tuesday morning south of downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened near 13th Street and Park Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.
Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
- Police: Man admits to breaking into Overland church 3 times in 3 weeks
- Kim Gardner suing city, police union, others, accusing them of racist conspiracy to force her from office
- East St. Louis school employee accused of assaulting an 8-year-old boy
- Why did it take so long for abandoned cars to be removed from city-owned parking garage?
- ‘He didn’t even try, he bolted’ | Man left his girlfriend to drown in flooded creek, police say