ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After two dozen children were shot and killed in the St. Louis area last year, a local teenager wants to make a change in our community.

It's all being done through a business she's recently launched.

13-year-old Aniyah Morgan hand makes cotton candy at home. She's hoping this can be a treat for her community.

Her mom, Ashley Bailey says, "We noticed there's been a lot of kids being victims of gun violence."

She said her daughter came to her asking why children were getting hurt, after dozens of children were shot and killed. Aniyah had to say goodbye to one of those victims, Eddie Hill IV, who went to her school.

Eddie Hill IV was just 10-years-old when he was shot and killed in front of his home.

"I was kind of sad about that because that's a little kid that got shot," Aniyah says.

Tired of seeing children lose their lives, Aniyah wanted to create a change.

Her mom says, "Her way in solving the problem is being a good example for kids, who look like her."

Aniyah tells us, "I wanted to make cotton candy to be an inspiration for kids and to stop violence."

That's where her business Wicked Puffs comes into the mix.

KSDK

"Everybody likes cotton candy and there haven't been a lot of cotton candy selling. I sold out in my first week," the teen says.

This little entrepreneur is trying to give her community a taste of hope. And to remind children that life can be sweet.

"I wanted to be a role model in my community for people to look at my footsteps and follow it and for them to be an inspiration in their community, so other kids can follow it," Aniyah adds.

Aniyah has been renting a cotton candy machine. But her business has been doing so well, she's now able to buy her own.

Her long term goal is to eventually donate money to St. Louis Public Schools.

If you'd like to buy some, you can message her on her business Instagram page: @wickedna314 or you can message her mom on Facebook.







