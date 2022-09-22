x
13-year-old is missing out of Monroe County, Illinois

Isabella Corona was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and had not taken her evening seizure medication.
Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department

MONROE COUNTY, Illinois — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Isabella Corona was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on LL and R roads going toward Tipton. She did not take her evening seizure medication.

The sheriff's department described Corona as 5-foot-2 and thin. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black and blue Fila shoes and a black drawstring Puma backpack with a gray emblem.

Anyone with information about Corona's whereabouts was asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 618-939-8651.

