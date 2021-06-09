UTV crash kills 13-year-old, injures 3 teens in Jefferson County

The boy was killed when a Can-Am Commander he was riding in left the road and struck two trees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Cedar Hill boy was killed and three other teens were injured Sunday in a UTV crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Engledow Road south of Blackwell Road in Jefferson County.

A 17-year-old was driving a Can-Am Commander when he lost control and traveled off the road. The left rear of the vehicle struck a tree, and then it continued off the road and struck another tree head-on.

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene a half-hour later. His name has not been released.

Two other boys, ages 13 and 16, were seriously injured. The driver had minor injuries. All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.