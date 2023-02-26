13-year-old shot by sibling in Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday

The accidental shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Miami Street.

The accidental shooting happened shortly at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Miami Street.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the cheek by her younger sibling. She was being transported to the hospital by EMS when police were notified of the shooting.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed the girl's younger sibling got a hold of the gun and accidentally shot the 13-year-old.

St. Louis police said it is still investigating how the child got a hold of the gun.

The 19-year-old man who owned the gun was taken into custody, police said.

The Child Abuse Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.