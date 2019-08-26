CUBA, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a crash over the weekend near Cuba, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Lane Bridgeman was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram around 12:35 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were seriously injured in the crash. They were airlifted to a children's hospital.

The truck was traveling south on Oak Hill Road when it began to skid and then travel off the left side of the road before it overturned. The truck hit a tree before it stopped.

Lane Bridgeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four boys had their seat belts on, according to the crash report.

Crawford County R-2 School District released the following statement,

‘Our hearts go out to the students and families that have been affected by last night’s tragic accident. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. We will have counselors available in all 3 buildings for anyone who needs help processing this unfortunate tragedy. Thank you to the St. James and Rolla School Districts for providing additional counselors to help us during this very difficult time.’

Crawford County Fair releases statement on Facebook,

'The Crawford County Fair would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this weekend’s tragic accident. Our hearts go out to the Bridgeman family. Our 4-H family and community is strong, and we will continue to stand by you, support you, and lift you all up in love and prayers during this difficult time.'

