14-year-old girl among 3 shot Saturday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl was among three people shot Saturday night in St. Louis, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a woman was shot in the arm in the 3000 block of Texas Ave, just north of the intersection of Arsenal Street and Jefferson Avenue. She also appeared to have been struck in the leg by shrapnel.

About 20 minutes later, a man arrived at a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting happened neat the intersection of Natural Bridge and Euclid avenues in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

At 7:20 p.m., police received a call for a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg in the 2000 block of East Warne Ave. She is one of at least 60 children 17 and under injured by gunfire in St. Louis this year, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Police said all three shooting victims were conscious and breathing, and expected to survive.