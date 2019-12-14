PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 14-year-old girl from Fulton, Missouri, died after she was pinned beneath a UTV Saturday morning

The accident happened at 11:15 a.m. at Grand Road about half a mile south of Doolittle city limits.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 13-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Kubota RTV 1140 CPX with a 13-year-old and 14-year-old passenger at around 11:15 a.m.

She made a left turn and the UTV skidded and overturned, ejecting all three riders.

The UTV landed on top of the 14-year-old and pinned her underneath.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and Phelps Health EMS responded to the accident and found the girl in a field about half a mile off the road.

She was rushed to Phelps Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Doolittle fire district said the girl's family has been notified.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased through this extremely hard time," the Doolittle fire district said in a Facebook post.

