14-year-old shot Friday afternoon in Alton

Police said the teenager was shot by another juvenile inside a home on Spring Street.

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton.

The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.

The child was then airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital, where they were in critical condition and receiving ongoing medical care as of Saturday.

Detectives with the department's Criminal Investigations Division determined that the victim was shot by another juvenile inside a home on the 400 block of Spring Street in Alton.

According to the department, the victim and the shooter know each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.