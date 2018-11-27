ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in north St. Louis Monday night.

Police responded to the 3600 block of N. 20th Street at about 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

The 14-year-old told police he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots. He said he ran home, where he discovered he had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police said during their interview with the teen his story was inconsistent and changed several times during the initial investigation.

Officers also found two vehicles in the area with bullet holes.

The investigation is ongoing.

