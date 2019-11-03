ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 3900 block of Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call near Minnesota Avenue and Gasconade Street. When they arrived, they found the victim in the 4000 block of Oregon.

The victim told police that he was walking in the area when three teens, drove by in an SUV and fired shots at him.

The victim was grazed in the back from the shooting and refused emergency medical treatment.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No more information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.