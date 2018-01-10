ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in an accident early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and South Vandeventer around 4:35 a.m. for an accident.

Early investigation revealed the vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling east on Southwest Avenue and entered the intersection at South Kingshighway when he failed to steer the vehicle onto Vandeventer and struck the curb on the east side of Kingshighway, which caused it to hit a street sign, fire hydrant and a tree.

Passenger, Nicholas Blackey, 15, of St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, and a 15-year-old girl and 25-year-old man were transported to a hospital where their conditions are unknown.

