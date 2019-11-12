ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot late Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

At around 9:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at a gas station in the 400 block of Bates Street.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story