ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot late Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
At around 9:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at a gas station in the 400 block of Bates Street.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
