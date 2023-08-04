15-year-old charged in death of south city nurse killed in East St. Louis

She was a full-time nurse in St. Louis and had been driving for a ride share when the shooting happened, Illinois State Police said.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the death of a south city nurse killed in East St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric has charged a 15-year-old boy with one count of each first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, the East St. Louis Police Department found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as 49-year-old Harriett Childers of St. Louis.

She was a full-time nurse at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis and had been driving for a ride share when the shooting happened, Illinois State Police said.

East St. Louis police requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police's Public Safety Enforcement Group to conduct an investigation.

The 15-year-old was charged on Friday after a nearly year-long investigation. He was being held at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.