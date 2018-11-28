ST. CLAIR CO., Ill. – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an accident Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lebanon Avenue between Belleville and Shiloh around 10:25 p.m.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was found off the road occupied by four teens. The Malibu went through a fence and struck a tree in the backyard of 11 Las Olas Drive. A 15-year-old boy from Fairview Heights was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two other teens were not injured.

The Malibu had been struck from behind while eastbound on Lebanon Avenue by a 2008 Dodge Ram truck. The truck left the scene of the accident.

Officers later located the truck, which was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Belleville. A 16-year-old girl was also in the truck, neither were injured.

The 17-year-old is being held in juvenile detention pending the results of the investigation.

