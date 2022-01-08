15-year-old shot in St. Louis early Monday morning

The shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot in St. Louis early Monday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

The girl was shot in the back and was awake and breathing, police reported.

The teen's identity has not been released. The severity of her injuries and circumstances surrounding the story were also not released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/