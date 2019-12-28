ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Eichelberger Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy said they were walking in the area when someone approached them in a four-door sedan and pulled out a gun.

Both teens said they started running when they heard gunshots.

The 16-year-old said he felt pain and realized he was hit. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The 14-year-old was not injured.