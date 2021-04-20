16-year-old girl shot and killed by police officer in southeast Columbus

Columbus police said officers initially were called to the scene for a disturbance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A police officer shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon on the southeast side of Columbus.

Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.



Officers were called to the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road, just after 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance.

The family identified 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant as the teen shot by a responding officer at the scene. They said Ma'Khia is the one who called the police for help because girls were fighting outside her house.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said at the city's press conference that based on the video "it is clear the officer took action to protect another young life."