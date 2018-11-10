ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old is in custody after he admitted to a shooting that left a St. Louis business owner dead near the victim's south St. Louis home.

Police said Jarvis Campbell, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that left Jacob Hudson dead.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue where 36-year-old Jacob Hudson was found shot to death around 10 a.m. Saturday. Hudson is a local business owner. According to his Facebook, he owned and operated Hudson’s Heating & Cooling.

Charging documents said Campbell admitted to the shooting during a police interview.

Police were searching for two suspects. They arrested Campbell on Thursday and said he is the only suspect in the case.

