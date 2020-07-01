ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis.
At around 11:30 p.m., the 17-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.
He told police he was shot in the area of Madison Street and N. Florissant Avenue.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
