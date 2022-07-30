17-year-old hit, killed by vehicle outside of Ted Drewes Friday

The teen is the second person to be hit and killed by a car in the area this year.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa Street.

According to St. Louis police, the teen was struck by a car that left the scene shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday.

The victim was not conscious or breathing when he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Accident Reconstruction unit was requested to the scene of the fatality.

The victim's name has not been released. No additional details about the incident were available.

This is the second person to be hit and killed outside of the Ted Drewes location this year. In May, a 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street where there was no crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.