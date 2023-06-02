St. Louis teen missing after experiencing medical emergency

Anyone with information regarding this missing teen should immediately dial 911.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 17-year-old who was last seen after experiencing a medical emergency.

William Charles Hooper Jr. disappeared shortly before 4 p.m. on June 2 from 10010 Kennerly Road in St. Louis. He was last seen entering a blue sedan with the license plate number 512RCF.

Hooper Jr. is described as 5-foot-7 in height and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green hospital short sleeve shirt, pants and yellow socks.

Police said after experiencing a medical emergency, Hooper Jr. was seen leaving the hospital and entering the sedan. The car went in an unknown direction.