St. Louis teen missing after experiencing medical emergency

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 17-year-old who was last seen after experiencing a medical emergency.
William Charles Hooper Jr. disappeared shortly before 4 p.m. on June 2 from 10010 Kennerly Road in St. Louis. He was last seen entering a blue sedan with the license plate number 512RCF.
Hooper Jr. is described as 5-foot-7 in height and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green hospital short sleeve shirt, pants and yellow socks.
Police said after experiencing a medical emergency, Hooper Jr. was seen leaving the hospital and entering the sedan. The car went in an unknown direction.
Anyone seeing him, or the car, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.