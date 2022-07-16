17-year-old steals, crashes Florissant police vehicle during disturbance investigation

Florissant Police Department said it knows the girl's identity and a search is underway.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl stole a Florissant police vehicle and crashed it overnight Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Florissant Police Department said the 17-year-old girl was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle during a response for a disturbance in the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive in Florissant.

The post said that at about 12:45 a.m. while officers were handling the investigation into the disturbance, the girl maneuvered the handcuffs to the front of her body and drove the car away. Police said there was no partition between the front and back seats.

Officers at the scene chased the stolen vehicle but lost sight soon after the chase began. The post continues, saying the vehicle was located "within minutes" in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard, crashed into another vehicle and empty. No injuries were reported.

The girl was last seen running from the crash in the area of Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Road.

Police said it knows the girl's identity and a search is underway.