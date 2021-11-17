$18 million grant approved for West Florissant Avenue project

Ferguson and Dellwood city leaders are moving forward with plans to add crosswalks, streetlights, and green spaces to West Florissant Ave.

ST. LOUIS — For years, Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones have focused on transforming West Florissant Avenue. On Tuesday, they were approved for a federal grant to bring that vision to life.

"This is a grant that we've been working on prior to the Ferguson unrest in 2014," Reggie Jones said.

"We were approved for 18 million dollars so, that's phenomenal," Ella Jones said.

The project includes about a mile and a half of West Florissant Avenue. Making the stretch between Stein Road and Ferguson Avenue safer for pedestrians.

"I kind of compare it to the Delmar Loop. It's what my expectations will be. A place where families can come you can shop, you can eat. You'll have safe streets," Reggie Jones said.

President of the Ferguson-West Florissant Business District Joshura Davis says he sees 3-4 accidents a week on West Florissant from his office window.

"We're looking for walkable sidewalks, we're looking for great green space and part of the project is going to be a median and we're hoping that it'll slow down the traffic," Davis said.

"Thirty thousand cars pass up and down West Florissant every day. We are going to make it possible that we are going to change the stoplights. We are going to make it more accessible for pedestrians. A lot of greenery," Ella Jones said.

This was a joint effort with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Congresswoman Cori Bush to bring more people and business to the Ferguson and Dellwood area.

"We're looking for this to make a big difference in our community as we gradually work and move forward and grow to a better place," Ella Jones said.

Ella Jones expects construction to start in late 2023.

The Brickline Greenway project will get $15 million of the grant, which will add more green spaces to connect pedestrians and cyclists to different areas of the city.