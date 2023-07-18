18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on I-270

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on southbound I-270 at Ladue Road.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — An 18-year-old died after a Monday night motorcycle crash on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur.

Jaydon Woodall, of Ballwin, died late Monday night at a local hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 270 at Ladue Road.

Woodall was driving a 2007 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle in lane three and a second vehicle, a 2012 Volkswagen Eos, was driving southbound in the second lane.

Woodall was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted an improper pass on the highway, striking the right rear of the Volkswagen, MSHP said.

The motorcycle was laid-down and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Woodall was thrown off the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced shortly after 11:30 p.m.