ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Botanical where the woman said she had just parked her car when an unknown man came up to her window and pointed a gun at her.

The suspect demanded her property and got away with her purse. She was not injured.

Anyone with information should contact police.