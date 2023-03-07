$18K raised for family of 5-year-old boy killed by fallen tree

JENNINGS, Missouri — A fundraiser for the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after a tree fell on his home has raised nearly $18,000.
Robert "RJ" Lawrence III died July 1.
Emergency responders pulled RJ out from under the tree after it crashed through his bedroom, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A GoFundMe page for the family had raised just under $18,000 as of Monday morning.
The home was on the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue. A neighbor told 5 On Your Side the tree was struck by lightning.
A large storm also killed a woman who was crushed by a tree limb that fell on her car. The storm that evening knocked out power to thousands of homes.
RJ was a student at Fairview Elementary in the Jennings School District.
Neighbors remembered RJ fondly, calling him a nice kid.
