O'FALLON, Mo. — One person was killed in a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Interstate 70 in St. Charles County early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., police in O'Fallon responded to the southbound lane of Highway 79, approaching the I-70 overpass, for reports of a car accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 19-year-old McKenzie McMullin, traveled off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the incident, the southbound lane of Highway 79 was closed off just north of the intersect.

MoDOT estimated the lane would be closed to traffic until around 2:30 a.m. The lane has since reopened.

