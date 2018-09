LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash late Friday night on Northbound Ridge Road just south of Hardy Road.

Police said the 2007 Honda Accord veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Christopher Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Laird, 52, and the driver, 19-year-old Adam Laird, were taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Martin Laird was airlifted with serious injuries.

© 2018 KSDK