Missing 19-year-old man found dead on Creve Coeur Golf Course, police investigating

Police said there were no signs of foul play discovered at the scene

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was found dead on Creve Coeur Golf Course Friday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Fairways Circle, which backs up to the golf course, for a missing person report. While officers were collecting information about the missing 19-year-old, another family member found him dead on the golf course.

Police said there were no signs of foul play discovered at the scene. The Creve Coeur Police Department and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

A portion of the golf course was closed during the investigation.