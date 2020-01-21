ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in The Ville neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand at around 11:08 p.m.

Police said the woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to her head and was unresponsive.

She remains at the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.