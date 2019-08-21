ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large police presence closed Riverview Drive south of 270 after a report of shots fired near 270 and Halls Ferry.

Police said there was a call of shots fired in the area of Halls Ferry and 270. Officers found a car with bullet holes on the shoulder of Interstate 270 and eventually found a suspect vehicle.

They tried to stop the car, but it sped off. Officer chased after the car which eventually crashed along Riverview Drive near the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant south of 270. Chopper video from the scene showed as many as 15 police vehicles and a civilian vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in the rear windshield and a passenger-side window.

Police said two people were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

